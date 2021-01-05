KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, January 5th

Temperatures today will be a bit warmer than yesterday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for most of the region. Winds will be coming from the south around 5-15 mph and we will increase our cloud cover as we go through the day. Tonight, we can expect mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the 40s and winds will shift a bit, eventually coming from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow morning, we will have a cold front push through, dropping our highs around 10-15 degrees. We will have mostly sunny skies with winds from the northwest around 10-20 mph. As we get through the rest of the week, we will have average temperatures sticking around, but another cold front coming early Sunday will give us a decrease in temperatures to the 40s for highs, and scattered showers around the region.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!