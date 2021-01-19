KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, January 19th

As we go through our Tuesday, we can expect cloudy skies all day, with some scattered showers around the region. Highs will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s today, and winds from the northeast around 10-20 mph. Tonight will give us more scattered showers, with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will have winds more on the calm side, coming in up to 10 miles per hour. More rain showers through the day can be expected and highs will be in the 40s and 50s again. As we get through the next few days, we will have scattered rain, and heading into Friday and Saturday, we could get a break from the rainy conditions, but clouds will still be more prominent than sunshine.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!