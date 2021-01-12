KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, January 12th

Today will give us mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures will be getting a bit warmer, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be fairly light again, coming from the west around 5-10 mph this afternoon. Tonight, skies will clear out, with lows in the 20s and 30s and southern winds around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us plenty of sunshine, with highs reaching the 60s, and winds coming from the southwest around 5-15 mph. For the rest of the week into this weekend, we will continue having highs in the 50s and 60s. A cold front coming through Sunday could drop us to the 30s and 40s though. However, a system expected to develop on Sunday looks to be a bit delayed for next week sometime.

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

