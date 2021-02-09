KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, February 9th

KLST Weather

Fog

San Angelo

33°F Fog Feels like 25°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

32°F Cloudy Feels like 26°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

40°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

33°F Cloudy Feels like 25°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

34°F Cloudy Feels like 27°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Temperatures will vary a bit around the region, ranging in the 50s to 70s. Warmer temperatures will stay more to the southwest of the region. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph today, and we will have sunny skies by the afternoon. Tonight, an increase in clouds with lows in the 30s and 40s, and east winds 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be similar to today, with temperatures varying around the region, and winds from the east 5-15 mph. Rain showers are expected around the region though. Cloudy conditions will be sticking around for the rest of the week and through the weekend, with mixed precipitation coming Thursday and possible snow on Saturday and Monday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

63° / 45°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 2% 63° 45°

Wednesday

60° / 32°
AM Showers
AM Showers 42% 60° 32°

Thursday

44° / 26°
AM Showers
AM Showers 72% 44° 26°

Friday

45° / 22°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 4% 45° 22°

Saturday

40° / 13°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 40° 13°

Sunday

31° / 13°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 31° 13°

Monday

32° / 17°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 39% 32° 17°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

8 AM
Cloudy
2%
33°

37°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
37°

40°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

45°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

50°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
55°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

57°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
57°

53°

7 PM
Clear
3%
53°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
52°

48°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
48°

47°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
47°

46°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
46°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
46°

46°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
46°

46°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
46°

46°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
46°

47°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
47°

47°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
47°

48°

6 AM
Showers
38%
48°

48°

7 AM
Showers
40%
48°

