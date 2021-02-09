KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, February 9th

For the rest of our Monday, we can expect plenty of sunny skies, with highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy, coming from a western direction around 10-15 mph. Tonight, a few clouds could develop, but otherwise we can expect clear conditions for the most part. Winds will also calm down, coming from the east up to five miles per hour, and lows will drop to the 50s. Tomorrow will be warm again, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour, and we will have plenty of sunshine. A cold front is expected late Wednesday evening, but we will bounce back to the 60s by Saturday. Sunday is shaping up to be much colder that the rest of this week, with highs forecast to be in the 10s and 20s.