KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, February 2nd
As we go through the day, we will have mostly sunny skies, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s around the region, and winds will pick up speeds by this afternoon, coming in from the southwest around 10-20 mph. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with lows only in the 40s and 50s and southwest winds will be a bit more calm, coming in around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be another day of mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and possibly the 80s, and winds will be a bit breezy again, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour from the southwest. Getting towards the end of the week, a cold front will move through Thursday afternoon, and highs for Friday will only reach the 50s. Plenty of sunny skies can be expected for the upcoming weekend.
