KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, February 2nd

Sunny

San Angelo

42°F Sunny Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

41°F Sunny Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

41°F Sunny Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

45°F Sunny Feels like 40°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Generally clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

43°F Sunny Feels like 38°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Generally clear. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

As we go through the day, we will have mostly sunny skies, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s around the region, and winds will pick up speeds by this afternoon, coming in from the southwest around 10-20 mph. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with lows only in the 40s and 50s and southwest winds will be a bit more calm, coming in around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be another day of mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and possibly the 80s, and winds will be a bit breezy again, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour from the southwest. Getting towards the end of the week, a cold front will move through Thursday afternoon, and highs for Friday will only reach the 50s. Plenty of sunny skies can be expected for the upcoming weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

72° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 72° 45°

Wednesday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 81° 56°

Thursday

79° / 35°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 3% 79° 35°

Friday

65° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 65° 42°

Saturday

66° / 28°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 28°

Sunday

54° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 54° 33°

Monday

59° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 59° 36°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

63°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

10 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

11 PM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

12 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

51°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

50°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
50°

49°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

48°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
46°

