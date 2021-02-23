KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, February 23rd

Sunny

San Angelo

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
19 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
17%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Eden

73°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 73°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Going through today, we will have another day of sunny skies, with highs in the 70s around the region, and winds will be breezy, coming from the southwest around 15-20 mph. Tonight, clear skies for the area with lows in the 40s can be expected. Winds will still be coming from the southwest around 10-20 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler, with mostly sunny skies after a cold front moves through in the afternoon. Winds will vary in direction, eventually coming from the north around 5-15 mph. Scattered showers still look promising for Thursday, and warmer temperatures will settle in for the weekend, but we will also be a bit on the humid side with cloudy conditions as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tuesday

79° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 49°

Wednesday

69° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 69° 38°

Thursday

44° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 44° 35°

Friday

66° / 43°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 66° 43°

Saturday

74° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 74° 56°

Sunday

75° / 50°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 35% 75° 50°

Monday

66° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 66° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
75°

77°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
77°

78°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

69°

7 PM
Clear
0%
69°

66°

8 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

9 PM
Clear
1%
64°

63°

10 PM
Clear
2%
63°

61°

11 PM
Clear
2%
61°

60°

12 AM
Clear
3%
60°

59°

1 AM
Clear
3%
59°

58°

2 AM
Clear
4%
58°

57°

3 AM
Clear
5%
57°

56°

4 AM
Clear
6%
56°

54°

5 AM
Clear
7%
54°

52°

6 AM
Clear
8%
52°

50°

7 AM
Clear
7%
50°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
50°

54°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
54°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

