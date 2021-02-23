KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, February 23rd
San Angelo75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 19 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 20%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden73°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 20 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Going through today, we will have another day of sunny skies, with highs in the 70s around the region, and winds will be breezy, coming from the southwest around 15-20 mph. Tonight, clear skies for the area with lows in the 40s can be expected. Winds will still be coming from the southwest around 10-20 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler, with mostly sunny skies after a cold front moves through in the afternoon. Winds will vary in direction, eventually coming from the north around 5-15 mph. Scattered showers still look promising for Thursday, and warmer temperatures will settle in for the weekend, but we will also be a bit on the humid side with cloudy conditions as well.
