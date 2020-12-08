KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, December 8th

Today will be similar to yesterday, with temperatures getting a bit warmer. Highs are expected in the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine and winds mostly from a western direction around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have clear skies with lows in the 30s and calm winds. Tomorrow will give us another day of sunny skies, with highs in the 70s, and winds coming from the southwest up to 10 mph. A cold front will make its way around Friday, dropping temperatures close to 25 degrees in 48 hours. However, rain showers are unlikely as the front develops in the region.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!