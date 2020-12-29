KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, December 29th

We will start the day off with cloudy skies, and mild temperatures will climb to the 70s later today, but winds will also be breezy, coming from the south up to 30 mph in the early afternoon hours. Tonight will give us scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for the region, with winds from the east around 5-10 mph. A cold front will push through around midnight, steadily dropping our temperatures to the 30s by Thursday. Rain will switch over to mixed precipitation by Thursday, and some areas are looking at snow later Thursday evening. However, kicking off 2021 will be on the sunny side for the first few days. And temperatures will steadily increase heading into next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!