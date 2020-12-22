KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, December 22nd

Today will still be on the mild side for temperatures, with highs back in the upper 60s to low 70s for the region. Winds will be a bit breezy though, coming from the south up to 35 mph. And we can expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and southwest winds around 10-20 mph. A cold front tomorrow morning will only give us highs in the upper 50s by mid morning, then a steady decline to the 20s for lows overnight into Thursday. Christmas Day will be fairly mild, with cloudy skies, and highs in the 60s. Boxing Day and Kwanzaa on Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs peaking around 70 degrees. Afterwards, we will hover around the mid 60s for a bit.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!