KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, December 15th

Today will provide a slight bit of clouds for the morning, but clearing out by mid morning, and we will have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures may reach the upper 50s to low 60s, but with stronger winds coming from the west, it won’t feel as warm. Wind speeds are expected to come in up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35. Tonight, winds will calm down around 5-10 mph from the northwest and lows dropping to the 30s. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s and west winds around 5-10 mph. Sunny skies will stick around until the end of the week, where we have a cloudy Friday, but temperatures will be around 60 degrees heading into the weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!