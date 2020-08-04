KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, August 4th

Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday, with highs in the 100s across the region. Mostly sunny skies to start the day, with eventually become partly cloudy skies later this afternoon. Winds will pick up speeds from the south around 10-15 mph this afternoon. Tonight, lows will be in the 70s, with partly cloudy skies and southern winds 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit breezy again, winds mostly from the south around 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20. Looking ahead, we will be in the 100s all week, and plenty of sunshine can be expected for the end of the week and through the weekend.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!