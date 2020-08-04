KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, August 4th

Cirrus Fibratus clouds in the summer. Picture courtesy of Flickr.

Much like other scientific charts, which classify categories, species, and sub-species, clouds are no different. We will indulge in some of these types and as we go through the next few weeks. Today’s focus will be on cirrus fibratus. Fibratus is Latin, which means fibered. These clouds are quite common in the skies, with a thin, wispy look to them. Many may compare these clouds to looking like feathers on a wing, or horse tail hairs. These clouds are higher in the upper atmosphere. These clouds are composed of ice crystals, which does give it almost a transparent look. Most may look like they are individual fibers of clouds, and precipitation of any kind won’t come from these clouds. And if these clouds are positioned over the sun or moon, parts of the cloud can give off a glow effect, which would be a fragment of the haloes. With the sun, parts of the cloud can look like it has a rainbow coloring in it. For more information, you can visit: https://cloudatlas.wmo.int/en/species-cirrus-fibratus-ci-fib.html