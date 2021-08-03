KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, August 3rd

To start our Tuesday morning, we are looking at a few clouds in the skies, then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Winds will start off on the calm side then pick up from the northeast around 5-10 mph. We can expect temperatures to be mostly in the 80s and 90s for the region for highs this afternoon. Heading into the evening hours, we can expect lows to drop to the 60s and 70s around the viewing area. Skies are expected to be clear and we are also looking at calm winds as well. Tomorrow, a few clouds can be expected through the late morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will be similar, reaching the upper 80s to low 90s for the Concho Valley. Winds will be coming mostly from an eastern direction up to ten miles per hour. We will continue to have below-average temperatures sticking around for Thursday of this week as well, then warmer temperatures will move back into the area by the end of the week and through the weekend. Plenty of sunshine can also be expected. While we are expecting sunny skies and cooler temperatures for the next few days, we are going to have less than perfect air quality. Smoke from fires in Canada has made its way down to our state. So we will have more dry conditions, making it feel more like early fall, it will be a bit on the hazy side for the next few days. The smoke will help deflect temperatures out of the area, which is why we will be cooler than average. However, it will be out of the region by Friday of this week.

Sunny

San Angelo

63°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

63°F Fair Feels like 63°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

61°F Fair Feels like 61°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

