KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, August 3rd

To start our Tuesday morning, we are looking at a few clouds in the skies, then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Winds will start off on the calm side then pick up from the northeast around 5-10 mph. We can expect temperatures to be mostly in the 80s and 90s for the region for highs this afternoon. Heading into the evening hours, we can expect lows to drop to the 60s and 70s around the viewing area. Skies are expected to be clear and we are also looking at calm winds as well. Tomorrow, a few clouds can be expected through the late morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will be similar, reaching the upper 80s to low 90s for the Concho Valley. Winds will be coming mostly from an eastern direction up to ten miles per hour. We will continue to have below-average temperatures sticking around for Thursday of this week as well, then warmer temperatures will move back into the area by the end of the week and through the weekend. Plenty of sunshine can also be expected. While we are expecting sunny skies and cooler temperatures for the next few days, we are going to have less than perfect air quality. Smoke from fires in Canada has made its way down to our state. So we will have more dry conditions, making it feel more like early fall, it will be a bit on the hazy side for the next few days. The smoke will help deflect temperatures out of the area, which is why we will be cooler than average. However, it will be out of the region by Friday of this week.

