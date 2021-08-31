KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, August 31st

To start our Tuesday morning, we will have temperatures in the 70s with clear skies and calm winds. Winds will continue to be on the calm side for the rest of the morning hours. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. We are also expecting to have mostly clear skies as well. Humidity levels will be a bit higher, so the morning will be slightly muggy and we can expect a bit of condensation on our vehicles. Later today, temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s for highs. Winds will continue to be less than five miles per hour for most of the day, then increase from the east 5-10 miles per hour. We are also looking to increase our cloud cover as we progress through the later part of today as well. Tonight, we will have a decrease in clouds with lows dropping to the 70s and winds will be on the calm side once again. For our Wednesday, we can expect a slow increase in cloud cover through the day. Temperatures will once again peak in the low to mid 90s and winds will vary in direction through the day up to ten miles per hour. The second half of the week will continue to give us average temperatures in the low 90s for highs. We will also continue to experience the mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the week as well. Lows will steadily drop to the 70s for overnights. Mostly sunny skies for Saturday, then mostly cloudy conditions for Sunday is what we can look forward to for the upcoming weekend. Next week will start off more on the sunny side, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s for highs once again. This Labor Day weekend isn’t looking to have any rain showers or storms in the forecast at this point. We’ll continue to monitor the forecast as the weekend gets closer.

Sunny

San Angelo

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mainly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Some passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
