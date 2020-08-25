KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, August 25th

As we get through today, we will have plenty of sunny skies, and winds will pick up from the east around 5-10 mph. Highs are expected to be in the mid 90s. Tonight will have clear skies, with lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will start with sunshine, then afternoon clouds will roll into the area. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 90s. Triple digit highs will be back starting Friday, and will continue into next week a bit.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!