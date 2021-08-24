KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, August 24th

To kick off the morning hours, we are looking to have clear skies with temperatures in the 70s and winds will be coming from the south around 5-10 mph. As we get through the rest of the morning, we will have a momentary increase in winds speeds coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 80s, possibly the low 90s for some. Clouds will be scarce for the duration of the day. Moisture content will also be lower for today as well, so we will have more comfortable conditions for the region. Temperatures this afternoon will hit highs in the mid 90s. As we get into the evening hours, we will continue to have clear skies. Temperatures will drop back down to the 70s for lows and winds will be coming from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. For Wednesday, we can expect another day of sunshine with temperatures back in the low to mid 90s. Winds will vary a bit in direction though, coming in up to ten miles per hour. The second half of this week will be more of a mix of sun and clouds, with sunny conditions to start the days off, then more cloud cover in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Saturday could see some spotty showers across the region, but it will be more of a hit-and-miss. Temperatures will be a slight bit cooler as well, only reaching the 80s. Heading into next week, we may see a bit of a fall preview in our area, with cooler temperatures and more clouds moving into the area starting Monday. Higher levels of moisture will be back starting this Thursday as well.

