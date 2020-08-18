KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, August 18th

We can expect an increase in cloud cover as we get into the afternoon hours, with highs in the mid 90s. Winds mostly from the north and northeast around 5-15 mph.

Tonight will have lows in the 60s and 70s. Winds from the east around 5-10 mph with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine for the area, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds still mostly from the east around 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead, we will start to increase back to the 100s by the weekend, and chances of spotty showers in the early morning of Saturday could develop around the region.

