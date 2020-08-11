KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, August 11th

Temperatures will once again be in the 90s and 100s today, with plenty of sunny skies and breezy winds from the south around 10-15 mph.

Tonight, clear skies with lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow will have a few morning clouds, and highs in the 100s.

We will continue to warm up through the rest of the week, then cooling off a bit this weekend, with more clouds in the skies, and spotty showers could develop late Sunday overnight into Monday morning.

