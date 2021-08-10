KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, August 10th

To start off our Tuesday morning, we are looking to have mostly sunny skies. Winds will start from the south around 5-10 mph, then increasing up to twenty miles per hour by the later part of the morning. Temperatures will start in the 70s and eventually climb to the upper 80s to start the afternoon hours. For the second half of today, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to reach the 90s around the region, with some areas possibly getting to the low 100s as well. Winds will continue to come in from the south up to twenty miles per hour. For the evening hours, an increase in cloud cover can be expected across the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be back down to the 70s for overnight lows and winds will also calm down significantly around 5-10 mph from the south. Tomorrow will have a slight cool down for some of us. A mix of sun and clouds can also be expected for the middle of this week. Temperatures will be in the 90s and winds will be coming from the south up to 10-15 mph. We will continue to have partly cloudy skies for the second half of the week with temperatures hitting the 90s for highs, and a few cities could see triple digits periodically as well. This weekend, we are looking at late afternoon showers popping up for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool down rapidly during this small little bursts of rain, and a few thunderstorms could also develop. Kicking off next week, we will be back in the upper 90s to low 100s for highs with partly cloudy skies and more late afternoon showers and storms possible to develop around the viewing area.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
71°F Some clouds. Low 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
