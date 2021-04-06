KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, April 6th

Weather

Our Tuesday will be a bit on the breezy side, with possible wind gusts 35-40 mph by late morning and into the early afternoon. Temperatures will be reaching the upper 80s to low 90s and we will have partly cloudy skies. Tonight, we can expect a decrease in clouds with lows in the 50s and 60s and south winds 10-20 mph. Tomorrow is looking to be on the sunny side, with highs in the low to mid 80s and winds shifting, coming from the north 5-15 mph. Warmer temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week and through the weekend. More cloudy skies will be prominent by the end of the weekend. A cold front is also expected late Sunday evening, dropping our temperatures around 40-45 degrees overnight.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

91° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 91° 60°

Wednesday

86° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 86° 51°

Thursday

90° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 60°

Friday

95° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 95° 55°

Saturday

84° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 84° 56°

Sunday

93° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 93° 58°

Monday

79° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 14% 79° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
72°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
76°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

3 AM
Clear
1%
70°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
68°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
66°

64°

6 AM
Clear
2%
64°

62°

7 AM
Clear
1%
62°

61°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
61°
