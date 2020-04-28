KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, April 28th

Today will be hot, with temperatures getting into the 90s and 100s for Concho Valley. Winds will be coming from the south around 10-15 mph. Winds will shift tonight, coming from the northeast around 10-25 mph, gusts up to 30.

This will bring in cooler temperatures for tomorrow, with highs in the 80s.

Then, more hot temperatures for the end of the week and through next weekend, with highs in the 90s and 100s.

