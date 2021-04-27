KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, April 27th

We will start our Tuesday off with cloudy condition. Skies will be clearing out later this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s for highs and winds will come mostly from a southern direction up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers and possible storms developing. Lows will be in the 60s. Winds will still be coming from the south 5-15 mph. Tomorrow morning will give us scattered showers and thunderstorms with higher potential of hail to develop. Highs will reach the 80s again with winds varying in direction 5-15 mph. Cooler temperatures will stick around for the second half of the week. Our weekend is looking to be warmer with highs in the 90s and 100s and triple-digit highs will carry over into next week Monday.
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
San Angelo72°F Fair Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSE
- Precip
- 61%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Robert Lee72°F Fair Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 20 mph SSE
- Precip
- 77%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eldorado69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSE
- Precip
- 48%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Mertzon71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Windy and Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Precip
- 57%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eden70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 20 mph SSE
- Precip
- 45%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
