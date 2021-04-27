KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, April 27th

We will start our Tuesday off with cloudy condition. Skies will be clearing out later this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s for highs and winds will come mostly from a southern direction up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers and possible storms developing. Lows will be in the 60s. Winds will still be coming from the south 5-15 mph. Tomorrow morning will give us scattered showers and thunderstorms with higher potential of hail to develop. Highs will reach the 80s again with winds varying in direction 5-15 mph. Cooler temperatures will stick around for the second half of the week. Our weekend is looking to be warmer with highs in the 90s and 100s and triple-digit highs will carry over into next week Monday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 87° 69°

Wednesday

87° / 59°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 49% 87° 59°

Thursday

75° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 75° 54°

Friday

80° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 80° 55°

Saturday

87° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 17% 87° 61°

Sunday

97° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 97° 65°

Monday

99° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 99° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
84°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
84°

81°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
72°

71°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
71°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
71°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
71°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
70°
Fair

San Angelo

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Robert Lee

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Cloudy

Eldorado

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
67°F Windy and Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
