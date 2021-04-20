KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, April 20th

For our Tuesday, we will have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will peak in the 60s and 70s in the early afternoon then steadily decrease with a cold front pushing through around noon. Winds will also shift with the cold front moving through, starting from the south 5-15 mph then coming from the north up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies with lows in the 30s and east winds 5-15 mph. Freeze watches and warning for the northern half of the Concho Valley, as some plants could die with the cooler temperatures. Tomorrow will give us similar temperatures in the 60s and 70s with east winds 5-15 mph and a mix of sun and clouds. Misty conditions for the end of the week can be expected, and warmer temperatures reaching the 90s this upcoming Sunday and Monday.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

65° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 65° 38°

Wednesday

64° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 1% 64° 47°

Thursday

67° / 58°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 67° 58°

Friday

86° / 55°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 68% 86° 55°

Saturday

82° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 82° 52°

Sunday

90° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 90° 60°

Monday

90° / 64°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 2% 90° 64°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

