KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, April 20th

For our Tuesday, we will have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will peak in the 60s and 70s in the early afternoon then steadily decrease with a cold front pushing through around noon. Winds will also shift with the cold front moving through, starting from the south 5-15 mph then coming from the north up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight will give us mostly clear skies with lows in the 30s and east winds 5-15 mph. Freeze watches and warning for the northern half of the Concho Valley, as some plants could die with the cooler temperatures. Tomorrow will give us similar temperatures in the 60s and 70s with east winds 5-15 mph and a mix of sun and clouds. Misty conditions for the end of the week can be expected, and warmer temperatures reaching the 90s this upcoming Sunday and Monday.
San Angelo46°F Sunny Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph NE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee49°F Sunny Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 15 mph ENE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado43°F Sunny Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph NE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon48°F Sunny Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph ENE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden49°F Sunny Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 37F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
- Wind
- 17 mph NE
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
