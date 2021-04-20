KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, April 20th

A cloudy start to the day, that are clearing out as we head into the evening. Highs got to the low 70s and upper 60s across the Concho Valley. Overnight lows get down to the low 50s. Tuesday early in the day is when we see highs of mid 60s. A cold front moves across the area early in the day cooling down temperatures. Tuesday night temperatures get to the mid 30s.

After this cold front it is a slow warm up through the week. Friday a warm front and low pressure moves across the state. Our temperatures get to the 80s and rain chances increase on Friday. A 30% chance of showers and storms on Friday before the weekend of warm temperatures.