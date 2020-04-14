KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, April 14th

Weather
Posted:

Another day of cooler temperatures as we get through our Tuesday. Highs only in the 50s, with winds from the Northeast around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 throughout the day. Tonight, winds will calm down with mostly clear skies, and lows in the 40s.

