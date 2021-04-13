KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, April 13th

For our Tuesday, we will have cloudy conditions for the region, with spotty showers mostly to the west and north around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be a bit cooler for today, with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Winds will be steady from the northeast today 10-15 mph. Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies, lows in the 50s and winds from the northeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have a better shot at scattered showers and storms for the region, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Thursday also looks to be the most promising for more rain showers and thunderstorms as well. A slight break from the clouds on Friday with highs in the 80s again, then more showers for the weekend. Next Monday will kick off the upcoming week with warmer temperatures and a little more sunshine.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

65° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 19% 65° 54°

Wednesday

64° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 64° 54°

Thursday

62° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 62° 58°

Friday

81° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 81° 44°

Saturday

62° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 62° 42°

Sunday

61° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 61° 44°

Monday

65° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 19% 65° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

9 AM
Cloudy
4%
55°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
56°

58°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
58°

60°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

61°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

62°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

63°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
62°

61°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
61°

58°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
58°

57°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
57°

56°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
56°

56°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
56°

56°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

56°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
56°

55°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
55°

55°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
55°

55°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
55°
Cloudy

San Angelo

55°F Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
54°F Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

54°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

53°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

54°F Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
52°F Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

53°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
