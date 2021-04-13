KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, April 13th

For our Tuesday, we will have cloudy conditions for the region, with spotty showers mostly to the west and north around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be a bit cooler for today, with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Winds will be steady from the northeast today 10-15 mph. Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies, lows in the 50s and winds from the northeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have a better shot at scattered showers and storms for the region, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds from the northeast 5-15 mph. Thursday also looks to be the most promising for more rain showers and thunderstorms as well. A slight break from the clouds on Friday with highs in the 80s again, then more showers for the weekend. Next Monday will kick off the upcoming week with warmer temperatures and a little more sunshine.
