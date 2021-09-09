KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, September 9th

Weather

To kick off our Thursday morning, we will start with temperatures in the 60s for most of the region. Winds will be on the calm side and we are looking to have clear skies as well. Temperatures will eventually reach th 80s by the beginning of the afternoon. We will continue to have sunny skies for the region and winds will pick up from the east and southeast around 5-10 mph. Later today we are looking to have winds coming steady from the east around 5-10 mph. Plenty of sunshine for the viewing area and temperatures will peak in the low 90s. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, we are looking to have clear skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and calm winds. Tomorrow will give us more sunshine to end this week. Temperatures will once again be in the low to mid 90s and winds will mostly be coming from a southern direction with speeds up to ten miles per hour. The weekend continues to look favorable for plenty of sunny skies with temperatures still in the 90s for highs. A slight shift in conditions for next week can be expected. We are now looking at more sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday, as much of the moisture and energy is moving to the Gulf area to help fuel another tropical system expected to develop near the coast line this weekend. This means we will also have lower levels of moisture, so it won’t be as humid as we get through this weekend and into next week. So temperatures will continue to sit in the 90s for highs, it won’t be as muggy and feel as warm for next week.

Fair

San Angelo

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

70°F Sunny Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
