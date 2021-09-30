KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, September 30th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To start off our morning, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies around the region. Temperatures will be in the 60s and a slight bit in the 70s. Winds will be on the calm side and we will have higher levels of humidity again, making the morning feel muggy, and a bit stale. Heading into the afternoon hours, we will have winds picking up from the south around 5-10 mph. A slight bit more sunshine can be expected at the beginning of the noon hour, and temperatures will eventually be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Later today, we will have showers and storms moving through the viewing area. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will shift later today, eventually coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Heading into the evening hours, we are looking to have lows in the 60s and a bit in the 50s. Scattered showers are still expected, with some areas getting heavy rainfall and could have potential flash floods. Tomorrow will be much cooler, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms still lingering. Highs will only be in the 70s and winds will be coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. This weekend is expected to have more sunshine for our area, with temperatures getting back to the low to mid 80s. A few left over showers could linger as we get into early Saturday morning. A bit of an increase in temperatures is coming once again for Tuesday of next week, with highs in the 90s possibly for the day. Then a bit of a drastic cool down, pushing us back to the upper 70s for highs by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

San Angelo

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
63°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
82%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
63°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
61°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
82%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
62°F Showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
62°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
75%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

San Angelo

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
63°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
63°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

67°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
61°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
82%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

68°F Fair Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
62°F Showers and thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
62°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
75%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News