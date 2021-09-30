KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, September 30th

To start off our morning, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies around the region. Temperatures will be in the 60s and a slight bit in the 70s. Winds will be on the calm side and we will have higher levels of humidity again, making the morning feel muggy, and a bit stale. Heading into the afternoon hours, we will have winds picking up from the south around 5-10 mph. A slight bit more sunshine can be expected at the beginning of the noon hour, and temperatures will eventually be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Later today, we will have showers and storms moving through the viewing area. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will shift later today, eventually coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Heading into the evening hours, we are looking to have lows in the 60s and a bit in the 50s. Scattered showers are still expected, with some areas getting heavy rainfall and could have potential flash floods. Tomorrow will be much cooler, with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms still lingering. Highs will only be in the 70s and winds will be coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. This weekend is expected to have more sunshine for our area, with temperatures getting back to the low to mid 80s. A few left over showers could linger as we get into early Saturday morning. A bit of an increase in temperatures is coming once again for Tuesday of next week, with highs in the 90s possibly for the day. Then a bit of a drastic cool down, pushing us back to the upper 70s for highs by the middle of next week.