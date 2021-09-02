KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, September 2nd

To start off our Thursday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 70s for the early morning hours as we head to our destinations today. A few clouds could be in the skies and winds are looking to be on the calm side. We could experience a slight haze and maybe a bit of condensation on our windows this morning because of the slightly higher level of moisture in the region. Later this morning, we will increase our temperatures to the 80s and slightly in the 90s by the beginning of the noon hour. We will continue to have mostly sunny skies and winds will pick up a bit from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Later today, highs will be in the low to mid 90s for the viewing area. We will also increase our cloud cover, giving us partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Winds will increase speeds from the southeast by the early evening around 10-15 miles per hour. As we get through the overnight hours, we are looking to have a decrease in clouds, giving us clear skies. Temperatures will drop back to the 70s for lows and winds will be coming from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. To end this week, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds around the Concho Valley once again. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will be coming from various direction with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. For our Labor Day Weekend, we are looking at partly cloudy skies for Saturday and Sunday. A few scattered showers are now in the forecast for late Sunday into early Monday morning. Mostly cloudy skies for the first half of next week is also expected. Another round of late night showers is in the forecast for Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be a slight bit cooler with the lack of sun, but will be warmer during the overnight periods because of the inability for heat to escape beyond the clouds.

