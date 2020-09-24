KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, September 24th

We will start off the morning with a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, and wind will be fairly calm all day. Tonight, we will have another evening of clear skies and calm winds, with lows dropping to the 60s across the region. Tomorrow will be sunny to end the work week, highs in the low to mid 90s and winds shifting from the south around 5-10 mph. As we continue into the weekend, we will have 90s for highs, but scattered showers will start to develop Monday and Tuesday, and the cold front will be a bit delayed, now coming into the area late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!