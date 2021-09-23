KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, September 23rd

Another cool start to our morning hours. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for the viewing area to start the day off. Skies are expected to be on the clear side for the rest of the morning and winds will start off calm, then increase in speeds from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Our afternoon will be a slight bit warmer than yesterday, with temperatures in the 70s by the top of the noon hour. Winds will continue to come in from a southern direction with speeds around 5-10 miles per hour. Later today, we are looking to have highs in the 80s for the Concho Valley. Winds will shift a bit, coming from the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. We are also looking to increase our cloud cover, having partly cloudy skies by the late afternoon. The partly cloudy skies will continue into our overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s for the region and winds will be back to the calm side. For the last day of this work week, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will once again be in the 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the south with speeds up to ten miles per hour. The weekend is looking to be around average for temperatures this time of year. Highs in the 80s. More clouds than sunshine for Saturday, and a mixture of sun and clouds for Sunday. Rain showers seem to have been delayed a day, so now rain is forecast to be in the area for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. However, with the lower levels of moisture in the region at this time, we don’t have enough humidity to support showers moving through. We will need more of the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to come back in order to get those rain showers to stick in the forecast.