KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, September 23rd

Another cool start to our morning hours. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for the viewing area to start the day off. Skies are expected to be on the clear side for the rest of the morning and winds will start off calm, then increase in speeds from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Our afternoon will be a slight bit warmer than yesterday, with temperatures in the 70s by the top of the noon hour. Winds will continue to come in from a southern direction with speeds around 5-10 miles per hour. Later today, we are looking to have highs in the 80s for the Concho Valley. Winds will shift a bit, coming from the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. We are also looking to increase our cloud cover, having partly cloudy skies by the late afternoon. The partly cloudy skies will continue into our overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s for the region and winds will be back to the calm side. For the last day of this work week, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will once again be in the 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the south with speeds up to ten miles per hour. The weekend is looking to be around average for temperatures this time of year. Highs in the 80s. More clouds than sunshine for Saturday, and a mixture of sun and clouds for Sunday. Rain showers seem to have been delayed a day, so now rain is forecast to be in the area for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. However, with the lower levels of moisture in the region at this time, we don’t have enough humidity to support showers moving through. We will need more of the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to come back in order to get those rain showers to stick in the forecast.

Sunny

San Angelo

63°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

