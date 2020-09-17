KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, September 17th

Mid to upper 80s for highs for Wednesday. Isolated short lived showers in the southern part of the Concho Valley. These showers cooled them down to the upper 70s. Overnight lows are in the mid 60s. Highs stay the same through the week in the mid 80s. Lows are slowly cooling down just below 60s to the upper 50s.

A few scattered showers Thursday in the late afternoon will cool some areas down. Most of the Concho Valley won't see these showers. A quite weather pattern stays in for the weekend and next week.