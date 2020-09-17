KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, September 17th

We will have a mix of sun and clouds for today, with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Winds will pick up from the northeast around 10-15 mph this afternoon. A few scattered showers will be around the region today. Tonight, we will have clear skies and calm winds, with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow will bring us mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s again, and winds from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Going into the weekend, we will have plenty of sunny skies and highs in the 80s. More rain showers could develop next week Wednesday evening.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!