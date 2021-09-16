KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, September 16th

Weather

To start off the early morning hours today, we are looking to have temperatures in the 60s for most of the region. Humidity levels will be in the 70-80 percentage. Winds will be on the calm side this morning and we can expect clear skies. By the beginning of the afternoon, we are looking to have winds pick up speeds from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will jump to the 80s by the top of the noon hour. Sunny skies will be in the viewing area as well. Highs later this afternoon are looking to be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Concho Valley. Winds will shift in the early afternoon, eventually coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Sunny skies aren’t going anywhere, and we may see a few stray clouds as we get through today. Later this evening, we will have clear skies with calm winds and temperatures dropping back to the 60s and 70s for lows. For the last day of this week, a bit of a warm-up for temperatures with highs reaching the low to mid 90s for the region. Plenty of sunshine once again for our Friday and winds will vary in directions with speeds up to ten miles per hour. The weekend, especially on Saturday, is looking to be a slight bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 90s around the viewing area. Next Monday looks to continue this slight warmer pattern as well with plenty of sunshine. A cold front is now forecast for early Tuesday morning of next week, which will drop our highs to the 80s for the region. We will continue to have the seasonally average temperatures as we head into Wednesday of next week as well. Moisture levels are expected to linger a bit higher than what we are usually getting this time of year, however, we are still looking to have a bit of a dry spell with us as we get through this month.

Sunny

San Angelo

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

