KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, September 10th

A flash flood watch has been extended into this afternoon for the southern counties of the Concho Valley (Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton, Mason, Kimble, Menard). Another 3-5 inches of rainfall is expected for today. We will have scattered showers for the morning hours, then cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs in the 60s today, with winds from the north around 5-15 mph. Tonight will have spotty showers and lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with highs in the 70s and a bit into the 80s. Looking ahead, we will have plenty of cloudy days, and temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s for highs into next week.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!