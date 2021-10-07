KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, October 7th

To kick off our Thursday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Skies are expected to be on the clear side and winds will be more calm. Later in the morning hours, we are looking to have temperatures get to the mid 80s by the beginning of noon. Winds will be picking up from the south with speeds up to 15 miles per hour and we will still have plenty of sunshine for the Concho Valley. Later today, we are looking to have temperatures reach the upper 80s to mid 90s for highs across the viewing area. A few stray clouds could pop up, otherwise we can expect sunny conditions. Winds will continue to be on the breezy side, coming from the south around 10-15 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have a few clouds in the skies. Temperatures will only drop to the mid 60s for lows and winds will still be a bit on the breezy side, still coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. For the last day of this work week, we are looking to have the unusually warmer temperatures sticking around as well. Highs will be in the 90s again and we are looking to have a few afternoon clouds come through. The weekend will give us plenty of sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. A cold front looks to move through the region late Sunday night, which will drop our overnight lows back to the 50s heading into Monday of next week, however, the amount of moisture will not be enough for rain showers to produce. The most we will get is a shift in wind directions and a slightly cooler Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, which is still a bit above average for this time of year. Another cold front looks to develop early Wednesday morning, which will give us closer to average highs for the middle of next week. A few spotty showers are also looking to develop, but at this point, the heavier rainfall will stay more to the southeastern portion of the Concho Valley.