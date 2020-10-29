KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, October 29th

As we get closer to the end of this work week, expect warmer temperatures for the region. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will start off a bit breezy, coming from the northwest up to 20 mph, then calming down later today to 10-15 mph from the north. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected for today as well. Tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the 30s and calm winds. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine, and highs in the 60s. Halloween will be even warmer with temperatures in the 70s, but we will have mostly cloudy skies. Election day will also be in the upper 60s to mid 70s, but with mostly cloudy skies.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!