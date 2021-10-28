KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, October 28th

To start off our Thursday morning, we are looking to have clear skies with cooler temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be coming from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Moisture levels will be lower compared to what we’ve had the past few weeks. As we progress through the morning hours, winds will continue to pick up, eventually coming from the north around 15-20 mph by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s by this time as well. For the second half of today, we are looking to have sunny skies stick around. Winds will come from the north around 20-25 mph, then start to calm down a bit by the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 70s for highs. Later tonight, we are looking to have clear skies with temperatures dropping to the 40s. Winds will be on the light side again, coming from the north around 5-10 mph. The last day of this week, we are looking to have another day of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will once again reach the low to mid 70s for highs and winds will be coming from the northwest around 5-15 mph through the day. This upcoming Halloween weekend, we are going to have slightly elevated temperatures for highs. We will have plenty of clear skies through the weekend as well. Sunday night, we will have clouds starting to roll in later in the day, closer towards the evening hours, giving a more spooky set up for weather. A cold front is expected to push through the region for the last night of this month. November begins next Monday, and we will have mostly cloudy conditions, with spotty showers towards the evening hours. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for Monday, then much cooler conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs are still forecast to be in the 50s and a bit in the 60s for some getting into the middle of next week.