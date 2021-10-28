KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, October 28th

To start off our Thursday morning, we are looking to have clear skies with cooler temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be coming from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Moisture levels will be lower compared to what we’ve had the past few weeks. As we progress through the morning hours, winds will continue to pick up, eventually coming from the north around 15-20 mph by the beginning of the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s by this time as well. For the second half of today, we are looking to have sunny skies stick around. Winds will come from the north around 20-25 mph, then start to calm down a bit by the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 70s for highs. Later tonight, we are looking to have clear skies with temperatures dropping to the 40s. Winds will be on the light side again, coming from the north around 5-10 mph. The last day of this week, we are looking to have another day of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will once again reach the low to mid 70s for highs and winds will be coming from the northwest around 5-15 mph through the day. This upcoming Halloween weekend, we are going to have slightly elevated temperatures for highs. We will have plenty of clear skies through the weekend as well. Sunday night, we will have clouds starting to roll in later in the day, closer towards the evening hours, giving a more spooky set up for weather. A cold front is expected to push through the region for the last night of this month. November begins next Monday, and we will have mostly cloudy conditions, with spotty showers towards the evening hours. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for Monday, then much cooler conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs are still forecast to be in the 50s and a bit in the 60s for some getting into the middle of next week.

Sunny

San Angelo

60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

58°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

60°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

58°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
11 mph WNW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eden

59°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

San Angelo

59°F Sunny Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

