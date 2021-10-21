KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, October 21st

For our Thursday, we are looking to have another morning of more cloudy conditions than sunshine. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s, eventually increasing to the 70s by the beginning of the afternoon. Winds will stay on the calm side, coming in from the east less than five miles per hour. Humidity levels will continue to be higher as we get through the morning and this afternoon as well. Temperatures later today will reach the upper 70s to low 80s for highs. A weaker cold front will move through this afternoon, giving us the 4-5 degree difference for today. Winds will pick up from the east and southeast, but stay on the light side, up to ten miles per hour. Clouds will slowly clear out as we get into the later afternoon hours. Tonight, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only drop to the upper 50s to low 60s for lows and winds will be back on the calm side again. For the last day of this work week, we are expecting to have mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will jump back to the low to mid 80s for highs. Winds will continue to be more on the light side, coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. The rest of the weekend now looks to have partly cloudy skies for Saturday and mostly sunny skies for Sunday. Temperatures will continue to be in the mid 80s for many of us for highs. Starting next week Monday, we are looking to be closer to the 90s for highs with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday still looks good for scattered showers and storms, but they will be more in the afternoon than the morning. These storms will be produced because of an excess amount of moisture and a dry line moving through. Temperatures will only be in the 70s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. More sunshine for the middle of next week as well.

Cloudy

San Angelo

63°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
2 mph NNE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

62°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
61°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

63°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

63°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

63°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
1 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

