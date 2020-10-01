KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, October 1st

Getting through the second half of the week, we continue our repeat of sunny skies, and highs in the 80s around the region. Winds will vary in direction all day, coming in with speeds up to 15 mph. Tonight will have clear skies and lows in the 50s. Winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a replica of today. Saturday will offer a slight break from the sun, with partly cloudy skies. And 90s for highs come back as we get into next week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!