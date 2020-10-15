KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, October 15th

A wind advisory will be in effect for the Concho Valley from 7am until noon today. Winds will be steady from the north around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Later today, winds will calm down a bit heading to the evening, with speeds around 5-10 mph. Highs today will only be in the 70s with plenty of sunny skies. Tonight will have clear skies and lows in the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow, expect highs in the 70s again, with a mix of sun and clouds around the region. Another cold front will push through Sunday, then 80s for the first half of next week.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!