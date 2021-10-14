KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, October 14th

Starting our Thursday morning, we are looking to have foggy conditions around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, starting in the 50s, then increasing to the 70s by the beginning of the afternoon. Winds will start off on the calm side, then eventually pick up from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Later today, we will have plenty of sunshine for the region. However, it will be a bit on the muggy side all day, since we did get a decent amount of rain from yesterday. A lot of the water will heat up and evaporate, adding to the moisture levels for the immediate areas. Temperatures will climb to the 80s for highs around the viewing area. Winds will shift around a bit, coming from the southwest, and then the west later today. Speeds will still be on the light side, around 5-10 miles per hour. Getting into the evening hours, we will have clear skies and cooler temperatures, dropping to the 50s for lows. Winds will still be coming from the west around 5-10 miles per hour. For our last day of the work week, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine around the region. A cold front will move through the region, but we aren’t looking to have more rain added, at least not to the northern portions. A few showers and storms on the southern edge of the Concho Valley could develop with the front. Highs will remain in the 70s through the weekend and into next week. Tuesday could see temperatures reach the 80s again. More rain showers next week have been delayed, now looking to move into the region around Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will drop significantly with these showers as well.

Fog

San Angelo

61°F Fog Feels like 61°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

55°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Eldorado

59°F Fog Feels like 59°
Wind
2 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Mertzon

58°F Fog Feels like 58°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Eden

62°F Fog Feels like 62°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

