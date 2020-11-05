KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, November 5th

Temperatures in the region are expected to reach the upper 70s to low 80s again, and skies will be clear all day. Winds will be more calm, picking up a bit of speed in the early afternoon from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have clear skies with lows in the 40s and 50s and calm winds. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s and winds from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Above average temperatures will stick around through the weekend and into Monday next week, but a weak cold front will push through, dropping highs about 10-15 degrees on Tuesday morning. However, we are expected to bounce back to the 70s and 80s for Wednesday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!