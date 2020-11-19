KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, November 19th

We will start the day off with partly cloudy skies, then clearing up as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 70s today, and winds a bit on the breezy side with speeds up to 20 mph. Tonight will have more clear skies, with lows in the 50s and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will start off a bit cloudy, then plenty of sunshine for the afternoon hours. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. This weekend is expected to be a bit more cloudy, and rain showers could develop for this Sunday and Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!