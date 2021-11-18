KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, November 18th

Weather

A bit of a cooler start to our Thursday can be expected around the region. Temperatures this morning will start in the 40s with mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze from the north around 10-15 mph. Later today, we are looking to increase our temperatures to the 50s by the beginning of the noon hours. Clouds will continue to decrease as we get through our morning and winds will be coming from the northeast with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Later today, we are looking to have highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will have sunny skies for the rest of today and winds will be coming from the east and northeast up to 15 miles per hour. Getting into the evening hours, we are looking at clear skies with calm winds and much cooler temperatures. Lows will be in the 30s. A freeze warning will take effect for the northern half of the Concho Valley starting at midnight and lasting until 8 am Friday morning. Frost could settle a bit on plants left outside. For the last day of this work week, we are looking to have highs in the 60s with southern winds up to ten miles per hour and plenty of sunshine. This weekend will have a bit of a warm up for Saturday, with highs in the 70s. However, a cold front is expected a bit sooner, so highs starting on Sunday will only be in the 60s, and we’ll continue to feel the 60s for highs into next week Tuesday. Spotty rain showers could develop around the region on Wednesday, but are looking to stay more to the south if anyone would get any rain.

Fair

San Angelo

45°F Fair Feels like 38°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

43°F Sunny Feels like 37°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

45°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

44°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 37°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

45°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

