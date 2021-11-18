KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, November 18th

A bit of a cooler start to our Thursday can be expected around the region. Temperatures this morning will start in the 40s with mostly cloudy skies and a light breeze from the north around 10-15 mph. Later today, we are looking to increase our temperatures to the 50s by the beginning of the noon hours. Clouds will continue to decrease as we get through our morning and winds will be coming from the northeast with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Later today, we are looking to have highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will have sunny skies for the rest of today and winds will be coming from the east and northeast up to 15 miles per hour. Getting into the evening hours, we are looking at clear skies with calm winds and much cooler temperatures. Lows will be in the 30s. A freeze warning will take effect for the northern half of the Concho Valley starting at midnight and lasting until 8 am Friday morning. Frost could settle a bit on plants left outside. For the last day of this work week, we are looking to have highs in the 60s with southern winds up to ten miles per hour and plenty of sunshine. This weekend will have a bit of a warm up for Saturday, with highs in the 70s. However, a cold front is expected a bit sooner, so highs starting on Sunday will only be in the 60s, and we’ll continue to feel the 60s for highs into next week Tuesday. Spotty rain showers could develop around the region on Wednesday, but are looking to stay more to the south if anyone would get any rain.