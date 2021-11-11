KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, November 11th

Happy Veteran’s Day to all who served our country! We start off our Thursday morning with clear skies, but cooler temperatures. A cold front did move through the region around midnight, so we will be in the 40s this morning. Winds will be coming from the north around 5-10 mph. As we get through the rest of the morning hours, temperatures will increase to the 60s by the beginning of the afternoon. Sunny skies will stick around and winds will be coming from the northeast on the light side, around 5-10 mph. Later today, we can expect highs to be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will eventually shift a bit, coming from the east, but still on the light side around 5-10 mph. We will continue to see clear skies getting into tonight as well. Later, we are looking to have temperatures drop to the 40s with clear skies and calm winds during our overnight hours. For the last day of this week, we will have another day of sunshine. Temperatures will be a slight be cooler than today as well, only reaching the mid to upper 60s for highs. Winds will vary in directions all day, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. This weekend will start off with more sunshine than clouds, but will become a mix of sun and clouds by Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 70s again for highs. Heading into next week, we will continue to elevate our temperatures a bit for the first half of the week, reaching the 80s for highs by next Tuesday. Cloudy conditions will take over for the middle of next week, and temperatures will be in the 70s for highs. Moisture content will elevate just a bit for Wednesday, with enough moisture in the air to give us cloudy conditions but we aren’t expecting rain showers any time soon.