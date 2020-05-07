KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, May 7th

Today will have stronger winds in our area, with speeds up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s and 90s.

Tomorrow will see a shift in wind directions, coming from the north around 20-25 mph and highs will only be in the 70s with a cold front moving through Concho Valley in the morning.

After Saturday, we will be back in the 80s, and even the 90s by next week Wednesday.

More Stories for you

• Dozens receive free COVID-19 tests by the Texas Military Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In the Concho Valley, COVID-19 testing is still being given in limited numbers. Today at the…

• Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Our Water: water utility bill late fees waived through end of May

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For those struggling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the city of San Angelo is trying to…

• CVHP News: May 6, 2020

Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News. Watch live a…

• Community gives to area nonprofits during 6th annual ‘San Angelo Gives’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With 6 more hours to go, the 6th annual ‘San Angelo Gives’ is moving closer to this year’s…

• Where and when to find free COVID-19 testing

The Texas Military Department is opening up free COVID-19 testing across the Concho Valley. The testing is free, but…