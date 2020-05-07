KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, May 7th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today will have stronger winds in our area, with speeds up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s and 90s.

Tomorrow will see a shift in wind directions, coming from the north around 20-25 mph and highs will only be in the 70s with a cold front moving through Concho Valley in the morning.

After Saturday, we will be back in the 80s, and even the 90s by next week Wednesday.

More Stories for you

• Dozens receive free COVID-19 tests by the Texas Military Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In the Concho Valley, COVID-19 testing is still being given in limited numbers. Today at the…

• Daily COVID-19 update for San Angelo and Tom Green County from the Health Department
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• Our Water: water utility bill late fees waived through end of May
SAN ANGELO, Texas – For those struggling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the city of San Angelo is trying to…

• CVHP News: May 6, 2020
Join Senora Scott every weekday morning at 9 a.m. for CVHP News. Watch live a…

• Community gives to area nonprofits during 6th annual ‘San Angelo Gives’
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With 6 more hours to go, the 6th annual ‘San Angelo Gives’ is moving closer to this year’s…

• Where and when to find free COVID-19 testing
The Texas Military Department is opening up free COVID-19 testing across the Concho Valley. The testing is free, but…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Severe Weather Special 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.