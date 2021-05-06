KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, May 6th

Weather

We are expecting to have a repeat of Wednesday for today. Plenty of sunshine for the area, temperatures in the 80s and eastern winds around 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us clear skies, lows in the 50s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will have a little more cloud cover to end our work week, with highs in the 80s and 90s and winds from the south up to 20 miles per hour. The weekend continues to look promising to be in the mid to upper 90s for highs around the Concho Valley. Next week will be a bit of an opposite though, especially for Tuesday, with highs expected to only hit the 50s with scattered rain showers all day. Wednesday next week will also look to be much cooler as well.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

86° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 86° 58°

Friday

89° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 89° 65°

Saturday

92° / 69°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 20% 92° 69°

Sunday

92° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 92° 60°

Monday

82° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 82° 60°

Tuesday

72° / 55°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 72° 55°

Wednesday

72° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 72° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

68°

11 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

12 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
64°

62°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

60°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

59°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
59°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
59°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°
Sunny

San Angelo

63°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

63°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
