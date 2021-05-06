KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, May 6th

We are expecting to have a repeat of Wednesday for today. Plenty of sunshine for the area, temperatures in the 80s and eastern winds around 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us clear skies, lows in the 50s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will have a little more cloud cover to end our work week, with highs in the 80s and 90s and winds from the south up to 20 miles per hour. The weekend continues to look promising to be in the mid to upper 90s for highs around the Concho Valley. Next week will be a bit of an opposite though, especially for Tuesday, with highs expected to only hit the 50s with scattered rain showers all day. Wednesday next week will also look to be much cooler as well.
