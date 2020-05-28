KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, May 28th

A mix of sun and clouds today, with very spotty showers, mostly in the southern counties. Highs in the 80s and 90s again, with winds coming from the northeast this afternoon around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have mostly clear skies, with lows in the 50s and 60s. And a couple days of sunshine as we go through the weekend, with highs only in the 80s. Next week will bring highs back up to the 90s.
Severe Weather Special 2020
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!