KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, May 27th

As we get through our Thursday, we can expect partly cloudy skies for most of the day. Temperatures will be very similar to yesterday, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side in the early afternoon, coming from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, we could have some spotty showers and storms across the region. Lows will drop to the 60s and 70s and winds will be coming in various directions 5-15 mph. Strong winds and hail are likely to be the main factors for these storms. Tomorrow will have partly cloudy skies in the morning, then showers and storms will be scattered for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be in the 90s again and winds will continue to vary in direction 5-15 mph. Possible hail and damaging winds will once again be the main factors of storm damage, if any. A cold front will push through the region late Friday, dropping our temperatures to the 80s for the weekend. Chances of rain are possible for the next seven days.

