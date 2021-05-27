KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, May 27th

Thursday

95° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 95° 68°

Friday

87° / 64°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 71% 87° 64°

Saturday

83° / 66°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 51% 83° 66°

Sunday

85° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 66°

Monday

79° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 79° 65°

Tuesday

80° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 80° 64°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 83° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
93°

93°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
93°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
92°

90°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
90°

88°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
88°

86°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

78°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
72°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
70°

70°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
70°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
71°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
70°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
69°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
73°

As we get through our Thursday, we can expect partly cloudy skies for most of the day. Temperatures will be very similar to yesterday, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side in the early afternoon, coming from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, we could have some spotty showers and storms across the region. Lows will drop to the 60s and 70s and winds will be coming in various directions 5-15 mph. Strong winds and hail are likely to be the main factors for these storms. Tomorrow will have partly cloudy skies in the morning, then showers and storms will be scattered for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be in the 90s again and winds will continue to vary in direction 5-15 mph. Possible hail and damaging winds will once again be the main factors of storm damage, if any. A cold front will push through the region late Friday, dropping our temperatures to the 80s for the weekend. Chances of rain are possible for the next seven days.

Fair

San Angelo

79°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 67F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eden

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
