KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, May 21st

Partly cloudy skies can be expected through the day, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, which will feel much cooler compared to the last few days. More showers and storms are expected to develop tonight, with lows in the 60s. Tomorrow, a bit warmer, with highs in the low to upper 90s, and more showers and storms expected around the region through out the day. After the weekend, we will start cooling down to the 80s for highs next week Tuesday and Wednesday.

