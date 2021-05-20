For our Thursday, we will have a few morning clouds then plenty of sunshine the rest of the day. Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 80s around the region, and winds will be coming from the southeast 5-15 mph. Tonight we will have a few clouds in the sky with lows in the 60s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will end the week with a mixture of sun and clouds, with highs back in the 80s and winds still coming from the southeast 10-15 mph. This weekend will be on the cloudy and rain side, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Starting next week Tuesday, temperatures are looking to be in the 90s for highs.
KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, May 20th
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity