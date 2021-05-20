KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, May 20th

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 87° 63°

Friday

88° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 88° 67°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 82° 67°

Sunday

81° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 81° 66°

Monday

81° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 81° 67°

Tuesday

83° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 83° 69°

Wednesday

87° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 87° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
63°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
68°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
72°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Clear
1%
73°

71°

12 AM
Clear
2%
71°

69°

1 AM
Clear
3%
69°

67°

2 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

3 AM
Clear
6%
66°

65°

4 AM
Clear
7%
65°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
64°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
66°

For our Thursday, we will have a few morning clouds then plenty of sunshine the rest of the day. Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 80s around the region, and winds will be coming from the southeast 5-15 mph. Tonight we will have a few clouds in the sky with lows in the 60s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will end the week with a mixture of sun and clouds, with highs back in the 80s and winds still coming from the southeast 10-15 mph. This weekend will be on the cloudy and rain side, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Starting next week Tuesday, temperatures are looking to be in the 90s for highs.

Sunny

San Angelo

59°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

59°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F Generally clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

58°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

60°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
62°F A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

57°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
