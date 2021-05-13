KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, May 13th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will have a bit more sunshine for our Thursday! Actually, today will be a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the east up to 10 miles per hour. To end the week, we will have mostly cloudy skies with highs hitting the 80s and winds from the south around 5-15 mph. This weekend will be nice, with temperatures in the 80s and 90s and a mixture of sun and clouds. Next week will be a bit warmer, with highs getting to the upper 90s and possibly the triple digits for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

San Angelo

61°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

60°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

58°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

San Angelo

61°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

60°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

58°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.