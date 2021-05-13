KLST Morning Forecast: Thursday, May 13th

We will have a bit more sunshine for our Thursday! Actually, today will be a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the east up to 10 miles per hour. To end the week, we will have mostly cloudy skies with highs hitting the 80s and winds from the south around 5-15 mph. This weekend will be nice, with temperatures in the 80s and 90s and a mixture of sun and clouds. Next week will be a bit warmer, with highs getting to the upper 90s and possibly the triple digits for Tuesday.
San Angelo61°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Some clouds. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee60°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado58°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden59°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
